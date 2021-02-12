Badger DAO Reaches Market Cap of $174.67 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $75.35 or 0.00160573 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $174.67 million and $84.54 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00286636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00102919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00078150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00090552 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,372.64 or 1.03081319 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

