B. Riley Increases The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Price Target to $44.00

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $10.50 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The ExOne’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

XONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised The ExOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

XONE opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The ExOne has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $66.48.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The ExOne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

