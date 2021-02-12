Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%.

Aytu BioScience stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,865. Aytu BioScience has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

