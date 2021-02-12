Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Up 50.2%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares rose 50.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 44,311,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 701% from the average daily volume of 5,530,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 16.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ayro by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ayro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ayro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

