Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

ACLS stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

