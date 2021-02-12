Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.00 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.42 EPS.

ACLS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.