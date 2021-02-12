AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Down 8.3%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 809,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 358,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $612.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

