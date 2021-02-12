AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Short Interest Update

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVP stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. AVP has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.

AVP Company Profile

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

