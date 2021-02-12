Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNW. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $293.95 million, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $217,437.12. Insiders sold 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

