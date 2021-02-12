Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

