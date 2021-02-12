Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,627 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.