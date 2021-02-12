Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 2,710 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $110.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

