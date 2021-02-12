Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Gap Up to $3.75

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $4.12. Avalon shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

In other Avalon news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of Avalon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.05% of Avalon worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment provides waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

