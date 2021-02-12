Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.56.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $5.81 on Thursday, hitting $168.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,861. Avalara has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.14.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 825,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,990,623.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

