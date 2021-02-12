Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avalara updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Avalara stock opened at $172.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.14. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.56.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

