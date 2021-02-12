Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVLR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.56.

Shares of AVLR traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.14. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 825,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,990,623.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC increased its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

