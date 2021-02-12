Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 995.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $174.65 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $432,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.56.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

