Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market cap of $529.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 53,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.