Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 453,300 shares, an increase of 920.9% from the January 14th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBWTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 10,003,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,182. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $213.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 332.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

