Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Desjardins lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

ACB opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

