Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACB. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.49.

Shares of TSE ACB traded down C$0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.21. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$28.32. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$190,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

