Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.29

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $78,209.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.64 or 0.01075673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.93 or 0.05344534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019244 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00034985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,340,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

