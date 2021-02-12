AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,804 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

