AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 42.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

AtriCure stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,582,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,455 shares of company stock worth $15,301,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.