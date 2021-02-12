Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.92. Athersys shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 2,926,170 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $535.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after buying an additional 533,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Athersys by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,042,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 103,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Athersys by 26.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 259,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Athersys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 32.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 108,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

