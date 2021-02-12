Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get Athenex alerts:

ATNX opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.