Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.
ATNX opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $15.39.
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.
