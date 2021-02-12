ASX Limited (ASX.AX) (ASX:ASX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.12

ASX Limited (ASX.AX) (ASX:ASX) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.124 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

