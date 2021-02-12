AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,575 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,352 ($96.05) on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £96.51 billion and a PE ratio of 38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,476.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,069.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.68%.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

