AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Announces Dividend of GBX 137.40

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s previous dividend of $69.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,341 ($95.91) on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £96.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,476.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,069.63.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital cut their target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

