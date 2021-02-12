AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,765,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Earnings History for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

