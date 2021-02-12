AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,765,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

