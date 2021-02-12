AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Issues Earnings Results

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,319.34 and a beta of 1.23.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 13,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $327,665.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 472,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,708,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $34,738.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,571.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,420 shares of company stock worth $8,595,211. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

