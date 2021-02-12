Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 35,978 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,978 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IRadimed by 63.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 28.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

IRadimed stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.16.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $48,550.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

