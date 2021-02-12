Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135,575 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Radware were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 80,781 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Radware by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Radware by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 206,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Radware by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

