Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $290,983.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,931,094.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,514 shares of company stock worth $23,771,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $105.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

