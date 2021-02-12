Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $676,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Autoliv by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Autoliv by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

