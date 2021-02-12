Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $980,000 Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Noah were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Noah by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noah by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Noah by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Noah by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NOAH opened at $50.60 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $126.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

