Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,967 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 215,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 515,173 shares of company stock worth $51,923,962. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.