Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $952,000 Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,967 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 89.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,173 shares of company stock worth $51,923,962 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

