Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $834,000 Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of TriMas worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TriMas by 267.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $35.06.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

