Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $726,000 Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price target (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

