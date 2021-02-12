Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $579,000 Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,739 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $497.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

