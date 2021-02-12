Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Premier Financial worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Premier Financial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Premier Financial by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Premier Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.75 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.