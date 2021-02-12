Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 4,435 Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 199,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $154.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

