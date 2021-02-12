Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Innoviva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at $111,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

INVA opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.