Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,320 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Civista Bancshares worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 19,532 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

CIVB opened at $19.51 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $310.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

