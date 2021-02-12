ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. ASGN reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ASGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $538,534.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASGN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. 2,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,166. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

