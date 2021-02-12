Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the January 14th total of 953,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, such as XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.