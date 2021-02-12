Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.98-1.02 for the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHH. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 270,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $946.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.