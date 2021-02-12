Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Announces Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 1,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,962. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.