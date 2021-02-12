Ark (ARK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.26 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001523 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $92.52 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,303,140 coins and its circulating supply is 127,182,243 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

